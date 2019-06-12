JORDAN, Daphne May. 1928-2019. Daph passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. Aged 91 years. Treasured mother and best friend of Colleen Schofield and Lyn Jordan, much loved mother-in-law of Murray Schofield and Lyn's partner Roger. Adored Nana Daph to Craig and Ra, and Scott Schofield, Toni and Shane Cunningham, Ricky and the late Clinton Gray. Nana Daph to her great grandchildren Maddison and Jordan Schofield, Taylor Gray-Harris and McKenzi Cunningham. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joan and the late Dave Morley, Margaret and the late Max McGeady, and the late Noeline Chalmers. Aunty Daph to Sunny, Jude and the late Diane, Lauren and Hone, Dugald, Lily and Andy, Barbara and Tom, Allan and Surya and their families. A celebration of Daph's life has been held privately, as she requested. Our sincere gratitude to Dr Marcia Sonneveld and the amazing staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village for their dedication and care of Daph. We are so grateful to you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. She lived life to the full, she indeed was a legend. RIP. Messages to 265 Whirinaki Road, RD 2, Napier or [email protected] Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary