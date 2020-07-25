|
MILL, Dave James. Loving, loyal husband of Rach. Best Dad in the world to Jess, Georgia, Thomas and Emma. Dearly loved son-in-law of Barry and Denise Walsh. Brother-in-law to Nigel, Carrie and Andrea. Uncle to Lily, Rachel, Andrew, Sam, Sarah and Annabel. Our grateful thanks to Cranford Hospice for their care of Dave. Dave passed away peacefully on July 22, aged 46 years. A service to celebrate the life of Dave will be held at the Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, Prospect Road, Hastings on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation via Dave's give a little page https://givealittle.co. nz/cause/for-dave Never forgotten and always in our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2020