Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse
Prospect Road
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave MILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave James MILL

Add a Memory
Dave James MILL Notice
MILL, Dave James. Loving, loyal husband of Rach. Best Dad in the world to Jess, Georgia, Thomas and Emma. Dearly loved son-in-law of Barry and Denise Walsh. Brother-in-law to Nigel, Carrie and Andrea. Uncle to Lily, Rachel, Andrew, Sam, Sarah and Annabel. Our grateful thanks to Cranford Hospice for their care of Dave. Dave passed away peacefully on July 22, aged 46 years. A service to celebrate the life of Dave will be held at the Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, Prospect Road, Hastings on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation via Dave's give a little page https://givealittle.co. nz/cause/for-dave Never forgotten and always in our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -