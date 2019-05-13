Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for David HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Albert (Dave) HORNE

Notice Condolences

David Albert (Dave) HORNE Notice
HORNE, David Albert (Dave). Passed away peacefully on May 10 2019, at Waiapu House, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Alison (Sue). Loved father and step-father of Marylyn and Andrew, Ross, Vicki, Jan and Tony. Much loved Grandad of his 12 grandchildren and Great-Grandad of four. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. A service for Dave will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Tuesday, May 14 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Horne Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.