HORNE, David Albert (Dave). Passed away peacefully on May 10 2019, at Waiapu House, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Alison (Sue). Loved father and step-father of Marylyn and Andrew, Ross, Vicki, Jan and Tony. Much loved Grandad of his 12 grandchildren and Great-Grandad of four. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. A service for Dave will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Tuesday, May 14 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Horne Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2019