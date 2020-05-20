|
THELWALL, David Allan. Peacefully passed away on May 15, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Vanda, and father and father-in- law of Anne and David Martin, Susan and Tony Karantze. Grandad to William, Caroline, Sofia and Alexandra. Great Grandad to George, James, Rosie, Millie and Theia. A family farewell was held on Tuesday May 19. A special thank you to Dr O'Brien and to the kind, caring, amazing staff at CHB Medical Centre. Messages to: The Thelwall Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020