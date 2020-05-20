Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for David THELWALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allan THELWALL

Add a Memory
David Allan THELWALL Notice
THELWALL, David Allan. Peacefully passed away on May 15, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Vanda, and father and father-in- law of Anne and David Martin, Susan and Tony Karantze. Grandad to William, Caroline, Sofia and Alexandra. Great Grandad to George, James, Rosie, Millie and Theia. A family farewell was held on Tuesday May 19. A special thank you to Dr O'Brien and to the kind, caring, amazing staff at CHB Medical Centre. Messages to: The Thelwall Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -