SUBRITZKY, David Rewiti and Jennifer Rosalie. David passed July 27 2019 aged 81 years, his beloved Jenny passed July 30 2019 aged 80 years. Married for 61 years. Forever Together Much loved parents of Kate, Linda, Robyn and Rodney. Will always be remembered by their nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Special thanks to family from Kaitaia and Taranaki for their love and support during this sad time. Special thanks to Wendy and the caring staff at Voguehaven Resthome, Clive. Family will have a celebration of their lives and scattering of their ashes with family and friends in Eskdale Park in the Summer.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019