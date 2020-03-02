|
JACKS, David Arthur (Dr). After an ongoing battle and despite our best efforts, David's dodgy heart finally gave up on Saturday morning. Dearly loved son of Harry and Helen (deceased). Deeply loved and loving husband of Brenda. Attentive and loving father to Robert and special 'David' to Jo, Andrew, Charlie, Oscar, Susie and Johnny. Loved stepfather of Ben and Melia, Katherine and Kevin and Sam. Brother of Robert (deceased), Mary and Elizabeth. Brother-in- law of Paul and Cheryl, Viv and Murray, Murray and Jackie. Respected uncle to his nephews and nieces. A compassionate, generous and gentle soul, he will be remembered as a larger than life, colourful character who had a special gift of healing. We will be celebrating David's life at the Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, 300 Prospect Road, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2pm. Please wear colourful clothes. Messages to PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 2, 2020