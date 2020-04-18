Home

David Arthur (Dr) JACKS

David Arthur (Dr) JACKS Notice
JACKS, David Arthur (Dr). I would like to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown towards me and my family after the loss of my dear David. The beautiful food, flowers, cards, visits and help around the property were greatly appreciated and are a reminder of how blessed I am to have such wonderful family and friends supporting me during this difficult time. As I am unable to thank everyone individually, please accept this as an expression of my deepest gratitude. Brenda
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 18, 2020
