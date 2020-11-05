|
|
PAINTER, David Bryan John (Dave, Paints) QSM, BEM (Gall.). Senior Sergeant RTD; Life Member of the Upper Hutt Rams Rugby Club. On November 3, 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Meryl. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Stephanie and David, Lynley and Trevor, Hayley and Glenn. Much loved Poppa of Matthew and Annika, Brandon and Nesha, Morgan and Katie; Jared and Courtney, Chontelle and Rob, Letitia; Shannen and Ryan and great- grandad of Hadleigh, Willa and Cohen and special friend to Jade. Special thanks to all of the staff at Wellington Hospital ICU and Hutt Hospital ICU for their loving care shown to Dave and family. Online tributes may be left for Dave's family at www.tributes.co.nz. In lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or donated online at https://www. lifeflight.org.nz/ support-us/donate. A funeral service for Dave will be held at Lane Park Church, 22 Lane Street, Wallaceville, Upper Hutt on Monday November 9, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Painter family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 566 3103 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 5, 2020