MCCORMICK, David Campbell. 25.08.1927 - 01.07.2019 Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau. Loved and loving husband and dearest companion of Margaret for 66 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Dianne and Kevin Jones, Peter and Kirsty, Michael and Robyn, and Susan. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. In accordance with David's wishes, a private service has been held. Any messages to the McCormick family may be sent c/o PO Box 367, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2019