Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
David Christie ROBB

ROBB, David Christie. Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital on Thursday, July 2, 2020 aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband for 59 years and best friend of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jody and Matt, Grant, Blair and Kiran, and special friend to Margaret. Loved Poppa of Cam and Amy, Kate and Iain, Tom and Aliesha, Alice and Milly, and Poppa Dave of Lachlan, Finn and Lucy. Grateful thanks to Dr Blaine Stride and all the hospital staff for their compassionate care of David. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice online at cranfordhospice.org. nz would be greatly appreciated. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Dave's life will be advised at a later date. Messages to the Robb family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020
