Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matahiwi Marae
376 Lawn Road
Hastings
David Eruiti PENE

David Eruiti PENE Notice
PENE, David Erueti. Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu Me nga Anahera pono Me te Mangai Hei tautoko mai Ae ene ake nei Ae Date of birth April 19, 1951. Passed away peacefully December 2, 2020 at the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Hastings. Loved son of Jock and Hineiaia Pene. Beloved husband of Ana. Loved stepdaddy of Sonya, and father- in-law to Mark Greening. Loved Papa and Koro to Mareka and TeMaari. Loved stepdad of Kiri, Andrea and Natasha, and beautiful Koro and Papa to Caleb, Caci, Ashtyn, Jayde, Weyland, Presley, Bella, Jasmine, Okauia, Ahuriri, and Joseph. David will be at Matahiwi Marae, 376 Lawn Road, Hastings, where his service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 11.00am. Thereafter, David will be taken to Waiohiki where he will be laid to rest. "E kore ratou e kaumatuatia Penei I a tatou kua mahue nei E kore hoki ratou e ngoikore Ahakoa pehea I nga ahuatanga o te wa I te hekenga atu o te ra Tae noa ki te aranga mai I te ata Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou Ka maumahara tonu tatou ki a ratou"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 3, 2020
