David Francis KAYE

David Francis KAYE Notice
KAYE, David Francis. Died peacefully after a short illness on Friday October 25, 2019. Aged 83 years. Much loved Husband of the late Helen, Dad of Colleen and Mike, Mike and Karen, Grandad of Carly, Sian, Joel, Max, Rachael, Jaimee, Chrissy, Josh, Ashlee and Ella. Great grandad of Summer, Leo, Marleigh and Oskar. A service for David will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale on Friday November 1, at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to the staff of ICU for taking such good care of Dad. Tributes may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Kaye Family C/-PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2019
