ROSE, David Frederick. Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home with family by his side on February 20, 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved Dad of Donna and Kerrie. Special dear friend of Gloria. Cherished grandfather to Lisa, Melissa, Jayden, Pearl, Daine and Samantha. Great- grandfather to Shaion, Shayla-Jade and Shelton, and great- great-grandfather to Kyah. Loved father-in- law of John Kainga and Judd Watson. Many thanks to the staff at Atawhai, HB Hospital and St John Ambulance. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance and/or Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated. A service for David will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, February 24 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Rose Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020