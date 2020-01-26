|
|
LOGAN, David George
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the HB Hospital, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley, and former husband to the late Muriel (Jimmy). Much loved Dad of Valerie (deceased) and Bryan Wells, Raewyn and Bill Lee, Kaye and Bill, Sharon and Rick.
Loved by his grandchildren, Malcolm, Debbie and Roger Wells, James, Todd and Daniel Lee, Josh Hanger, Daniel and Shenae Veerkamp, and all his great grandchildren, and a new great great grandson.
A special thanks to all the staff at the HB Hospital that cared for Dad. A life member of Hastings Rugby and Sports Club, and Clubs Hastings.
A service for Dave will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday 27 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Logan family can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 26, 2020