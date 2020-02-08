|
|
CLEWS, David James. Passed away peacefully at Duart House on Monday, December 16, 2019. Much loved Dad of Deborah and Pete, Mark and Kathryn, Louise and David, and Anne and Pete. Cherished Pop of Matthew, Robbie, Rebecca, Lauren, Jeff, Kelsea, James, Benjamin, and Pakawa. Great Pop to Eliza, Matilda, and Isla. Many thanks to the staff at Duart House. A memorial service for David will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on February 15, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or posted to Freepost 192225, Mental Health Foundation Fundraising, PO Box 10051, Auckland 1446. Messages to the Clews Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020