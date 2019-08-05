Home

HOY, David James. Unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday August 2, 2019 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, aged 67 years. Loved father of Rebbecca and Michelle. Loved brother of Belinda McLeod, Stephanie Gilbert and Richard Hoy. He will be missed by all. A special thanks to the staff at Hillcrest Resthome for all their ongoing care and support for David, above and beyond their call. A memorial service for David will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice and can be left at the service. Messages to the Hoy Family, C/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2019
