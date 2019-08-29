|
HOY, David James Spencer. The family wish to thank those who shared in the celebration of David's life. We sincerely thank those who expressed their love, sympathy and comfort, the beautiful flowers and baking. To those who visited David during his illness: we know he loved seeing you all to catch up on old times and have a good laugh, it meant a lot to him. The staff at Hillcrest Rest home - a big thank you for caring for David so well. With love and gratitude from Rebecca and Rhys, Michelle and Brent, Belinda and John, Stephanie and Perry, Richard and Annie. Long live the memories.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2019