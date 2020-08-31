Home

Dr. David John SHIPP

Dr. David John SHIPP Notice
SHIPP, Dr. David John. MbChB (Otago), Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists. Dearly loved husband of Kim for 48 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Mai and Matt, Lan and Bryce, and Pete and Evelyn. Loved grandy of Georgia, Brooklyn, Cooper, Kaia, Foxton, Hazel, Mayer and the late Eva. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at https://cranfordhospice. org.nz/ All messages to The Shipp Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2020
