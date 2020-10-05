Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Napier War Memorial Centre
Marine Parade
Napier
More Obituaries for David SHIPP
Dr. David John SHIPP

Dr. David John SHIPP Notice
SHIPP, Dr. David John. MbChB (Otago), Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists. Dearly loved husband of Kim. Adored father and father-in-law of Mai and Matt, Lan and Bryce, and Pete and Evelyn. Loved grandy of Georgia, Brooklyn, Cooper, Kaia, Foxton, Hazel, Mayer and the late Eva. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade, Napier on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via https://cranfordhospice. org.nz/
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2020
