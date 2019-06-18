Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for David FEIERABEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leslie FEIERABEND

Notice Condolences

David Leslie FEIERABEND Notice
FEIERABEND, David Leslie. On Friday, June 14, 2019. After a long illness. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Julia and Graeme, Richard and Vicki. Loved grandfather to Brittany and Sean. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiura Rest Home would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. A Service for David will be held at the Rangiura Resthome, 17 Matai Cresent, Putaruru on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.