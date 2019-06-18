|
|
FEIERABEND, David Leslie. On Friday, June 14, 2019. After a long illness. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Julia and Graeme, Richard and Vicki. Loved grandfather to Brittany and Sean. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiura Rest Home would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. A Service for David will be held at the Rangiura Resthome, 17 Matai Cresent, Putaruru on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 18, 2019