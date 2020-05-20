Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MacCALLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Morrison MacCALLUM

Add a Memory
David Morrison MacCALLUM Notice
MacCALLUM, David Morrison. Aged 63 years. On Monday, May 18, 2020, our beautiful boy passed away after a short, but aggressive dance with cancer. True to form he didn't muck around. He was surrounded by his family and a huge amount of love, with no regrets nor a bucket list. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, as the current situation will restrict the number of people that he modestly suggested might wish to attend. We will update you all as to where and when. Arohanui
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -