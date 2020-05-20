|
MacCALLUM, David Morrison. Aged 63 years. On Monday, May 18, 2020, our beautiful boy passed away after a short, but aggressive dance with cancer. True to form he didn't muck around. He was surrounded by his family and a huge amount of love, with no regrets nor a bucket list. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, as the current situation will restrict the number of people that he modestly suggested might wish to attend. We will update you all as to where and when. Arohanui
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020