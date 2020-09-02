|
DUTTON, David Nigel. Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of 58 years to Joy. Dad to Maree and Deva, father-in-law to Jason and Andrew. Treasured Grandad to Austin, Mikaela and Angus. Enjoy the fishing Dave. Many thanks to the staff of Waiapu House for their kindness and care. A service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings at 11am Friday, September 4, 2020. Due to the current funeral restrictions numbers are limited, so please RSVP to Terry Longley & Son on 877 7873 or [email protected] All messages to be sent to Dutton Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2020