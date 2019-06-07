|
OLDRIDGE, David Noel. Passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Monica, much loved father and father-in- law of Gail and Stephen Ricketts, Anne and Ian Condon, Jon and Trish Oldridge, loved grandfather of Natasha and Ilya, Hamish and Andrew, Nicole and Matthew, great grandfather of Lincoln and Olive. A service for David will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Oldridge family can be posted to c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings or online at www.tnphb.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 7, 2019