|
|
MARSH, David Rawiri. The whanau of David Rawiri Marsh wish to announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday March 11, 2020 in the presence of his loved ones. David was a beloved son of Rahera and Te Tikanga; Husband to Kay and Chris; father to Farran and Steph, and a doting Koko for Senitra and Jimmy, Leah, Sonny, Rawiri, Nathan and Shaniyah. He was a also a wonderful, loving, cheeky brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many others. You will be missed. You put up a good fight, but it's time to rest now. Moe mai ra, David. David will be resting at home at 69 Wilson Road, Flaxmere until he departs to his final resting place in Tauranga on Saturday morning. His funeral and burial will be at Wairoa Marae, Tauranga on Sunday.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 12, 2020