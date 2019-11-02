Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David BAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Robert John BAIRD

Add a Memory
David Robert John BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, David Robert John. On Thursday October 31, 2019, peacefully at Seaview Home, Picton. Aged 76 years. "High School Sweetheart" and beloved soul mate and husband of Dianne. Treasured father of Suzanne and Paris, and precious grandad to Liberty and Trinity. Loved by all his siblings and extended family and friends. Messages may be sent to the Baird Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Seaview Home. A farewell service for David will be held at the Picton Union Parish, Broadway, Picton at 2pm on Tuesday November 5, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -