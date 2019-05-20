|
SALTHOUSE, David Robert. Died peacefully on May 17, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Very much loved husband of Pam. Adored and respected father of Jeremy, Holly, and Samantha. Father-in-law of Alice Salthouse, and Paul Odlin. Cherished grandpop of Ettie, and Felix Salthouse; and Lucca, and Hazel Odlin. Special thank you to Dr Phil Hamilton and also the staff at Wards 12 and 20 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Salthouse, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral to celebrate David's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23 at 10.00am. Private Cremation Thereafter.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2019