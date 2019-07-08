|
KITT, David Russell. On July 5, 2019 aged 87 years. Loved husband and best friend of Margaret. Loved father and father-in- law of Kevin and Donna, Mark and Lynn. Loved grandfather to Hannah, Matthew, Adam, Emily, Jared and Jackie. Great grandfather to Emmerson, Chelsea, Noah, Lucas, Lily and Georgia. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 200 King Street South, Hastings on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a private interment. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Kitt family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2019