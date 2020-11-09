Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre
48 Marine Parade
Napier
David Wayne . 26.09.1967 - (Dave) MCKENNIE


1967 - 2020
David Wayne . 26.09.1967 - (Dave) MCKENNIE Notice
MCKENNIE, David Wayne (Dave). 26.09.1967 - 05.11.2020 Passed suddenly and peacefully, living life to the fullest. Loved partner of Christine. Adored father of Annalise and Kylie. Step-Dad to Dallas, Mason and Cassie Taurima. Much loved son of Richard and Bev, and loved brother of Jill and Neil, Stephen and Nicola. Loved uncle of Sophie and Ashleigh. A huge thank you to the Capital Quad and ATV Club, and emergency services for their assistance. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the HB Rescue Helicopter Trust can be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Wednesday, November 11 2020 at 11.30am. Messages to the McKennie Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2020
