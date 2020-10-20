Home

GORE, David William James. After a short illness on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Brittany House, aged 83 years. Loved soulmate of Joy. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Loida, Kath and Mark, and Tog. Special Obi of Dominic, Alex, and Sam. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1pm. All messages to the Gore Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 20, 2020
