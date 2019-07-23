Home

David William (Dave) McKINLAY

David William (Dave) McKINLAY Notice
McKINLAY, David William (Dave). On July 20, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Broadview Rest Home aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Heather for 58 years. Much loved Dad and father- in-law of Carol and Kevin Battersby, Grant, Jo and Paul Maguire. Loved Poppa of Karl and Dominique, Chloe, Alex; Trent, Drew; Imogen, Hazel. Loved Grand Poppa of Sophie. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Dave's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Dave's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2019
