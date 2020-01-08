Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
BARBER, Dawn (nee Hounsell). Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, aged 91, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Ian. Devoted Mum of Lynn, John and Gayle, Gay and Robyn, Di and the late Pete, Andrea and Craig. Cherished Grams of Lauren and Paul, Pete and Penny, Jackie, Bonny and Cuan, Chelsea and Sam, Michael, Nick and Victoria. Loved Great-Grams of Hunter and Finn, Maggie and Jack, and Cruz. Loved sister of the late Graham. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance, or can be left at the service. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, January 11 at 2.00pm. Feel free to wear colour for Dawn. Messages to the Barber Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 8, 2020
