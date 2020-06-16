Home

Dawn Beryl (nee Jarvis) (Macphail) RICHARDS

Dawn Beryl (nee Jarvis) (Macphail) RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS, Dawn Beryl (Macphail) (nee Jarvis). Passed away peacefully at Gracelands on June 14, 2020. Loved mother of Janet (deceased), Robert, Carolyn, Kenneth (deceased), Peter, Glenda, Andrew and their partners. Loved grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks for the care and support given from Graceland staff. A service to celebrate the life of Dawn will be held at the Station Church, Florence Street, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10.30.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 16, 2020
