HUNT, Dawn Elaine. Born October 29, 1931. Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan and mother of Annette and Len, Ross and Paige, Katheryn and Bruce. Proud grandmother of Eliza- May, Alexander, Dorothy, Franchelle, Kynan and Trelise. Great-grandmother of Violet and Alana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation NZ and can be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to all who have cared for Dawn since her stroke. A service for Dawn will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Tuesday, November 17 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Hunt Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020