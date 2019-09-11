|
DONALDSON, Dawn Gwendoline. Peacefully on September 9, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother in law of Sharon and Peter Fussell, Blair and Penelope, Glenn and Cherie, and Todd and Tanya. A loved 'Nanny' to her twelve grandchildren. Cherished sister of Jude. A memorial service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 2pm. Messages to the 'Donaldson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019