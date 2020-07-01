Home

Dawn WILSHERE

WILSHERE, Dawn. On Monday, June 29, 2020 at Summerset in the Vines, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late James. Deeply loved mother to Heather and Helen. Loved Gran to her grandchildren; Joanna and Owen, Mandy and Alex, Karen, Katie and Robin; and Great Gran to Brayden, Sienna, James and Lucy. A special thanks to the team at Summerset for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Dawn will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. Messages to the Wilshere family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 1, 2020
