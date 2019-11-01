|
MAXWELL, Dean Edward. 20.07.1968 - 29.10.2019 As the result of an accident. Loved son of Bill and Moe. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Jane, Sheryl-Leigh and Bruce, Karen and Michael, and Rongo. Loved dad of Ashleigh. Bestest uncle to Jamie, and Liam, and great uncle to Cory, and Tawhirimatea. A dearly loved nephew, cousin and uncle to many whanau. Dean will be lying at 158 Hill Road, Bay View from Friday afternoon. A funeral service will be held at the Taradale Rugby Club, 295 Guppy Road, Taradale, Napier on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 1, 2019