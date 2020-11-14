|
|
FOGARTY, Deanna Vera. 14.06.1968 - 10.11.2020 Special, loving Mum of Strat, Luana and Kate. Dearly loved daughter of Mick and Joan Fogarty. Loving sister of Brien, Polly, Timmy, Paddy, Kevin, Joanne, Jennifer, Bev, Gary, Kate and Karl. Beloved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews and good friend to many. A service celebrating Dee's life will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday November 17 at 1pm. Any messages to the Fogarty family may be left at the service or posted c/-PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020