MAULDER, Deborah Claudine (nee Eriha). Slipped away peacefully at her home in Havelock North, on April 30, 2020 age 59, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Dearly beloved and cherished wife of Peter Maulder for 38 years, treasured Mum and Mother-in-Law of Peter and Antoinette, Danielle and Jono, Aimee and Caleb and loved Nana of Kaleb, Izekiel, Aria, Levi, Nikau, Nixon, Nia and mokopuna waru. Beloved daughter of the late James and Olgar Eriha. You will forever be in our hearts, thoughts, and we will love and respect you always. You will be deeply missed. Me te wai korari. Arohanui. Special thanks to Dr Jody Jordan and the Villa 6 team, Dr Alan Wright and all those that supported Debbie through her Cancer journey. Due to current circumstances a small service (tangi) will be held with close family and whanau members. At Debbie's request no memorial service at a later date will be held. Any messages can be sent to [email protected] or PO Box 14014 Mayfair Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020