BEARD, Delcie (Del). Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Peter Beard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Jan and Paul Stevenson, Brian and Karen Eales, Chris Eales and Lyn Connor, and Trevor and Janine Beard. Loved Nana of eleven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. A private family service is to be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff in the Apartments at Mary Doyle and the staff and carers at Duart Hospital. An extra special thank you to Dr Mikka Mewe and to Gretchen from the Hopsice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 6, 2020