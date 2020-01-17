Home

den BERG Christina Johanna (Lamprecht) van
van den BERG, Christina Johanna (nee Lamprecht). Peacefully at Woburn Rest Home, Waipukurau on January 15, 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved Mom and Oumie. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Rest in Peace Mom. A service for Christina will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday January 21 at 11:00am followed by burial at CHB Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Waipawa. Messages to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 17, 2020
