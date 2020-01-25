|
|
OLSEN, Denis Carl. (Formerly of Takapau). Peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 73 years. Loved son of Eros and the late Margaret (Dannevirke). Friend and former husband of Lee-Anne, and loved father and father-in- law to Jarrod and Sara, and Craig. Grandfather of Levi, Dane and Luke.(all of NSW, Australia). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Carole and Doug Isaacson, Shirley and Graham Baker, Chris and John Franklin, Lyn and Tim Small, and loved uncle by all their families. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Rahiri Comfort Fund and these may be left at the service. A service for Denis will be held at the "Kowhai Chapel", 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, January 30 at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020