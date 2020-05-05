Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denis STANDRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis John. STANDRING

Add a Memory
Denis John. STANDRING Notice
STANDRING, Denis John. 16.09.1941 - 03.05.2020 Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved dad and friend of Kate and father-in-law and mate of David Hayward. Adored Poppa Denis of Courtney, Sam and Ben Hayward (Wairoa). Loved stepfather of Craig and Susan Shearer, Andrew Shearer, and Glen Shearer and Sarah James. Loved Poppa Denis of Hayden, Julia, and Campbell Shearer (Auckland), Bradley Shearer (Christchurch) and Jack, Nick, and William Shearer (Cornwall, UK). We will miss everything about you, but especially your sense of humour and the laughter. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the 'Standring Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -