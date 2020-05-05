|
STANDRING, Denis John. 16.09.1941 - 03.05.2020 Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved dad and friend of Kate and father-in-law and mate of David Hayward. Adored Poppa Denis of Courtney, Sam and Ben Hayward (Wairoa). Loved stepfather of Craig and Susan Shearer, Andrew Shearer, and Glen Shearer and Sarah James. Loved Poppa Denis of Hayden, Julia, and Campbell Shearer (Auckland), Bradley Shearer (Christchurch) and Jack, Nick, and William Shearer (Cornwall, UK). We will miss everything about you, but especially your sense of humour and the laughter. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the 'Standring Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 5, 2020