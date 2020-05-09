Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis TATERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis John. TATERE

Add a Memory
Denis John. TATERE Notice
TATERE, Denis John. 11.03.1946-06.05.2020 It is with much sadness that the Tatere whanau announce the passing of Denis John Tatere, loved father and father-in-law of John and Caroline, Brad and Kirsty, Zara and BJ, special grandfather to George, Cooper, Archie, Tayla, Luccah, Charlie, Ruie, Arlo and Nikaia. The whanau wish to acknowledge the many messages of support and gratitude. Due to current lock- down restrictions, a private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -