Denise Sylvia (McIntyre/Smith) VINCE

Denise Sylvia (McIntyre/Smith) VINCE Notice
VINCE, Denise Sylvia (nee McIntyre/Smith). Passed away peacefully on the December 2, 2020, aged 73. Treasured and loved wife to her soulmate Norman. Loved mother to Katrina, Darrell and wonderful daughter- in-law Sharon. Adored Grandee to Jack, Cameron and Hayden. Loved by her sisters, brothers and very close friends. "Singing Now With The Angels" A special thank you to the St John's Ambulance and Hastings Fire Service. A private service has been held at Denise's request. Messages for the family can be sent to P.O. Box 2610 Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
