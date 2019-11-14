Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
DEVEREUX, Dennis. 27.09.1939 - 10.11.2019 Peacefully in Hastings. Much loved husband of the late Helen. Loved Father and Father in law of Dean and Sharon, and Stephen and Vicki. Treasured Grandad to Courtney and her partner Chip, Lauren and her fianc? Nick, Fred, Bella and Finn and Great Grandad to Luca and Harper. A private service has been held, however in lieu of flowers a donation to Ozanam House Trust in Palmerston North would be most appreciated. Messages can be sent to Devereux Family, C/O Gentle Touch Funerals, P.O. Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019
