VAN DER MESPEL, Betty. Of Levin. Peacefully on August 21, 2020. This chapter of my life has come to an end. Now it is time for me to catch up with, Gus, Caroline, Mum and Dad and Bill, Bev and John, Mother and Father. My love to Mike and Lisa, Deb and Jim, Pip, my grandchildren, great grandchildren and special Oma to Hinetiwai and Haumihi. Pop by for a cuppa and chat. You talk and I will listen kettle's on at 96 Rangiuru Road, Otaki Beach. A service for Betty to be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin. The service will be live streamed and is accessible from I.C. Mark Ltd website. www.icmark.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2020