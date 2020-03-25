|
|
LAWS, Derek Gordon Rev. Passed away on March 22, 2020 in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Loved father of Bruce and Janine; David and Lynne; Joanne and Dennis Lean. Treasured Poppa of Emma and Kirk, Jillian and Blair, Simon and Kayla; Catherine and Phillip, Aleisha and Tana; Matthew and Niki, Victoria and Chris; and Great Poppa to 13 Great Grandchildren. Much loved brother of Russell (deceased), Jeanette and Peter Barker. Will be sadly missed by all. A private family service has taken place. Memorial service to be held at a later date. All messages to the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2020