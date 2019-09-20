|
|
WARD, Derek Stephen William. Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Angela. Adored father of Rebecca, Nicholas and Sophie. Cherished son of Derek (deceased) and Ava. Admired brother and brother-in-law of Michelle and Barry and Jeanette and Grant. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at the Lindisfarne College Chapel, 600 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice and may be left at the service. Special thanks to all the Cranford Hospice staff for their care and support. Messages to the Ward Family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 20, 2019