POLLARD, Derrick Anthony (Tony). Passed away on February 7, 2020 at Duart Rest Home. Beloved husband of Pam. Loved father of Bernard and Robert, father-in-law of Catherine and Paula. Grandad of Alexandra, Christian and Jack. A funeral service will be held at St. Francis Co-Operating Church, Ferry Road, Clive on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Messages to the Pollard family can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156. Time isn't measured by the years you live, But by the deeds you do and the joy you give. Life takes time.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2020