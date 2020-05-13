|
NEWRICK, Desmond Malcolm. 02.09.1931 - 01.05.2020 Dearly loved husband of Brigid, and the late Eileen. Devoted father and father-in-law to Mike and Karen, Helen and David. Grandad to Emma, Lucy, Oliver, Daniel and Marc. Great Grandad to Willow and Connor. In accordance with level 3 restrictions a private requiem mass was celebrated on May 6, 2020 and Des was laid to rest at the Hastings Cemetery. The Family would especially like to acknowledge and thank the nurses and caregivers of Colwyn House, Kowhai Wing, for their devoted care of our Dad. You are all special people.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020